Mamaka bowls makes its debut in Waco

Sarah Gil | Broadcast Reporter

Mamaka Bowls is the newest craze in downtown Waco that serves smoothie bowls, smoothies and specialty coffee in a Laguna Beach inspired atmosphere.

Kk Hudson, owner of Mamaka Bowls said, “We wanted to bring the beach life to places that didn’t have the beach.”

Waco is Mamaka Bowls’ second location. After the first location in Fayetteville, Ark., Hudson looked to her native state of Texas to grow the business. She said Waco was an open door and that she found many connections between Waco and Fayetteville.

Coffee is a new addition to Mamaka Bowls’ menu and is only available at the Waco location. There is no dairy or added sugar in any of the smoothies or smoothie bowls. Fresh fruits are frozen and then blended at specific temperatures for the perfect consistency.

“When you read our menu, you know exactly what you’re getting in your food,” Hudson said.

All of Mamaka’s employees are Baylor students except for the operator and assistant operator.

Blairstown, N.J. junior Meg McLaughlin is a Mamaka employee. She said she enjoys seeing her friends come in, making their smoothie bowls and sharing what her favorites are.

“Probably 1 out of 4 kids that come through are Baylor students,” McLaughlin said. “You can definitely tell that Baylor kids are supporting Mamaka and are in love with it.”

News of Mamaka Bowls’ opening is traveling fast through social media. Long Island, N.Y. sophomore Hannah Detwiler said she discovered Mamaka by a friend showing her Mamaka’s Instagram page.

“I think a lot of people have been coming and posting on their social media,” Detwiler said. “Kinda the whole ‘beach aesthetic’ of it I think is really different for Waco.”

Aside from the creative interior design, another standout quality of Mamaka Bowls is the people.

“Mamaka has always been about people. It will always be about people.” Hudson said.

Midland Freshman Lauren Boyt said, “not only do the staff make it feel homey and friendly, but also running into so many of your classmates and friends is really cool.”

Mamaka Bowls has been about family since the beginning; Hudson and her mom own Mamaka together.

Hudson said, “something we always want to embody is the love for each other and just always creating a family wherever we go.”

Mamaka Bowls is open Monday through Saturday 8am – 7pm and closed on Sunday.