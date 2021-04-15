What to Do in Waco: April 16 – April 20

By Ava Dunwoody | Arts & Life Editor

Baylor Theatre presents “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” | April 15-17 | 7:30 p.m. | Virtual | $15 or $10 with Baylor ID | Watch five actors portray more than 40 roles in a reimagined comedy version of a classic Sherlock Holmes tale. Uncover the mystery as Holmes and Watson investigate a curse plaguing heirs of the Baskerville fortune.

Pop-up Vendor Night Market | April 16 | 6 – 9 p.m. | Rogue Studios, 715 Washington Ave | Free | Attend a special pop-up market for an evening of shopping unique vendors and enjoying Voncille’s Barbecue.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 17 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Run for Autism 5K | April 17 | Brazos Park East, 3516 N M.L.K. Jr Blvd | $25, register online | The Heart of Texas Autism Network is hosting its annual run to raise funds for Autism. This event will include games, activities, music and vendors.

Introduction to Magic Class | April 18 | 6 – 8 p.m. | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd, Woodway, TX | $20, buy tickets online | Take an introduction to magic class hosted by Professor Pendark. Open to kids and adults of all ages, you will learn magic tricks, tips and showmanship. Every student goes home with a magic trick coin to show off what they have learned!

Free Community Ride | April 20 | 7:50 – 8:50 p.m. | Rush Cycle, 300 South Second St | Free | Join Rush Cycle for a free community ride every Tuesday at 7:50 p.m. Call (254) 732-3883 or email waco@rushcycle.com to book your bike.