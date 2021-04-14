Lariat Athlete Spotlight: Constantin Frantzen

By DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

Baylor men’s tennis senior Constantin Frantzen is this week’s Lariat Spotlight Athlete. The Augsburg, Germany, native picked up his 105th doubles victory on Tuesday. Frantzen teamed up with Nick Stachowiak against Midwestern’s Alexandre Crepy and Alex Martinez Roca on the top court and then took the Mustang pair down with a 6-1 decision.

Frantzen’s win places him on top of the Baylor record books, passing Benjamin Becker’s 104 doubles wins, which the fifth-year senior tied on Saturday in a match against Texas Tech. With two regular season matches, as well as matches in the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA tournament guaranteed for the Bears, who hold a 26-3 record this season, Frantzen has time to add to his record before the season ends.

The win also gave Stachowiak his 100th doubles career victory. Interim head coach Michael Woodson praised his seniors’ performance and reminisced on the time he and Frantzen have spent together in the Baylor program.

“It was really cool because we all knew it was a possibility today. Him and Nick [Stachowiak] were just lights out. It was so cool that they were together to reach those milestones,” Woodson said. “For Coni, he and I started here at the same time, and to see him not just grow as a player, but grow as a person, as a leader, as the captain of this team, I just can’t think of anybody more deserving. What he means to Baylor men’s tennis is incredible.”

Both Frantzen and Stachowiak, along with fellow seniors Charlie Broom, Ryan Dickerson and Spencer Furman, will be honored during Senior Day as the Bears match up against Texas at 6 p.m. tonight in the Hurd Tennis Center.