What to Do in Waco: April 9 – April 17

Improv Jam | April 9 | 6:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free, reservations required | Love to watch improv and always wanted to try it in a judgment-free zone? Participate in the first improv jam, no experience needed. Learn the basics and try it out!

Night hike at Lake Waco Wetlands | April 9 | 7:30 – 9 p.m | Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Rd. | Free | Join the Cameron Park Zoo staff every Friday in April as they lead a hike through the wetlands and teach about local wildlife. Comfortable clothes and shoes recommended.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 10 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Disney Trivia Scavenger Hunt | April 10 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St, | $20 per team | Participate in a competitive scavenger hunt filled with Disney trivia to win unique prizes, including Disney themed art painted by the animals at the zoo. Ticket includes one stuffed animal.

Baylor Theatre presents “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” | April 15-17 | 7:30 p.m. | Virtual | $15 or $10 with Baylor ID | Watch 5 actors portray more than 40 roles in a reimagined comedy version of a classic Sherlock Holmes tale. Uncover the mystery as Holmes and Watson investigate a curse plaguing heirs of the Baskerville fortune.