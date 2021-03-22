Meghan and Harry: Grace under pressure

By Siegrid Massie | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

“I wasn’t planning to say anything shocking. I’m just telling you what happened,” Meghan Markle said. On March 7, the world was in awe at the bombshell interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey. Although the broader royal family was not painted in the best light by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple handled themselves with the grace and dignity that goes beyond reasonable expectations.

Controversy has shrouded the couple since announcing their plans to step down as senior royals in January 2020. This sparked a media firestorm (particularly in the United Kingdom) and forced both sides of the family to close ranks. The couple relocated to North America, and since March 2020, the Sussexes have lived quietly and out of the public eye in Los Angeles.

Revelations for the true reasons behind “Megxit” were revealed in the interview and the couple cited the royal family’s treatment of race, mental health and media protection (or lack thereof) as the reason for stepping down from their formal positions as senior royals. The interview has led to a range of reactions from praise for their bravery to condemnation for a lack of respect, but we can learn a lot about demonstrating grace under pressure from how the couple conducted themselves in the interview.

The fact that the couple waited almost a full year before sharing their shocking side of the story demonstrated the level-headed, judgment in their decision. It seems they needed time to distance themselves from their former lives before addressing their concerns in a public way.

The couple not only demonstrated wisdom in allowing time to distance themselves from the initial separation, but they have continued to protect those who hurt them out of respect and love. Before the birth of their son Archie, close family members of the couple voiced their concerns over the baby’s potential skin color because of Meghan being biracial. If true, these blatantly racist comments from close family members would cut to the core for the couple. Although they would be fully justified in identifying and holding the party accountable in the media for these heinous words, the couple continues to protect the family member in a stunning act of benevolence.

Ultimately, this is a family navigating strange new waters in a time when the world is in disarray. A family navigating life after ties have been severed between a father, brother and numerous extended family members but still protects them out of respect and love. There was no malice or obvious agenda but rather what was seen as two people who felt compelled to tell their story after living in silence for so long.

Harry and Meghan serve as an example to people all over the world for those who have been blatantly wronged by others. Instead of going to the media with hate, seeking money (it’s worth noting that the couple did not receive any payment for the interview) and an agenda to destroy a family that’s ruled for over 1,000 years, they went intending to bring awareness to some of the most prolific problems of the 21st century.

I do not doubt that this interview will go on to be remembered as one of the biggest of the decade and the couple will continue to move into their new lives as private citizens with the grace and dignity of any royal.