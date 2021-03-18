What to do in Waco: March 19 – 27

By Ava Dunwoody | Arts & Life Editor

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 20 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Urinetown Production at Baylor University | March 25-28 | 7:30 p.m. | Virtual | $10 with Baylor ID | Get your tickets on ShowTix4U for Urinetown, the musical and watch this Tony Award-winning satirical performance about greed, class and a revolution.

Light Up the Dark 5k | March 27 | 5 – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo | $35 | Join Unbound in their annual 5k race to fight human trafficking. There will be a 5k walk or run, kids 1K, food trucks, interactive animal experiences and virtual options.

March Uptown Art Walk | March 27 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Avenue | Free | Come participate in or support local Waco artists and walk the street of displayed work while enjoying the spring weather.