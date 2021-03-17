Bears tie for ninth in Austin this week

By Jarrod Leicher | Reporter

Baylor men’s golf tied for ninth after the final round at the George Hannon Collegiate tournament hosted by the UT Longhorns on Tuesday. Being placed 11th in the second round, the Bears finished with 5-over-par 289 in the final round and moved up two positions to finish with a 25-over-par 877.

The Bears tied with West Virginia and Kansas State in the tournament and placed behind No. 12 Texas (-17), No. 2 Oklahoma (-9), No. 19 Texas Tech (-9), No. 11 Oklahoma State (-5), No. 27 New Mexico (+16), Florida Atlantic (+21), No. 50 Arkansas-Little Rock (+24) and No. 46 TCU (+24). New Mexico State (+52) and UT Arlington (+74) finished behind Baylor.

The best round of the day for the Bears was Johnny Keefer’s, who finished tied for 16th and placed individually at 1-over-par 214. He finished the final round 1-under 70 for the second consecutive round.

Ryan Grider and Cooper Dossey shared the same score and tied for 37th place at 7-over 220 after Grider shot a final round 1-over 72 and Dossey finished 3-over 74. Mark Reppe had BU’s final counting score coming in with a 2-over 73 to finish in 63rd place with 13-over 226.

Travis McInroe shot 9-over 80 and tied for 67th place at 17-over 230. Trey Bosco and Tyler Isenhart both competed as individuals. Bosco completed the round tied for 47th place at 9-over 222 after shooting a 4-over 75 in the final round and Isenhart tied for 65th at 16-over 229 with a final round of 3-over 74.

The Bears won’t return for another three weeks when they play at the Aggie invitational on April 9-11 at Traditions GC in Bryan.