Students engage in Women’s History Month open mic night

By Erianne Lewis | Staff Writer

Saturday evening students gathered in the Student Union Building’s (SUB) Barfield Drawing Room to participate in a Women’s History Month event including an open mic night and movie screening.

Madelynn Lee, graduate apprentice for Baylor’s Multicultural Affairs, said the event was a collaboration between the Multicultural Affairs office and Union Board and used elements from past Women’s History Month events along with new ideas to create an enjoyable event.

“On behalf of Multicultural Affairs, I reached out to Union Board to partner with them as a part of our Women’s History Month celebration. Our departments had partnered in the past for a Women’s History Month Sundown Session, so we used a similar event format from years past—the open mic night and movie screening—to model this year’s event after,” Lee said. “The gratitude jars and postcard writing were ideas from the Women’s History Month planning committee that we incorporated into the event as well.”

Crowley freshman Tori Hall said she heard about the event through the Baylor University Instagram story.

“I wanted to attend the event because I wanted to hear women talk about their experiences and connect with people who understand the struggles of being a woman,” Hall said.

There was a question-and-answer portion of the event, to encourage attendees to open-up and break the ice. Lee asked four questions related to being a woman and Women’s History Month, and attendees were able to answer if they wanted to. Hall said she found this part of the event the most entertaining.

“I enjoyed the questionnaire segment of the event because we were able to speak to each other and connect through our experiences and feelings about being a woman and [discuss] women who have impacted us,” Hall said.

Sugar Land sophomore Madeleine Jarecki said she enjoyed the film portion of the event, which followed the question-and-answer part, the most because the film touched on important obstacles that Ruth Bader Ginsburg had to face in her fight for equal rights.

“Watching the biopic On the Basis of Sex was the most enjoyable part of the program for me. It was a well-made film that highlighted how pervasive discriminatory laws were to the American system before Ruth Bader Ginsburg and others sought to address that,” Jarecki said.

For those who missed this event, Multicultural Affairs has a few more upcoming events planned for celebrating Women’s History Month. The next one is a yoga break in Barfield Drawing Room at 2:30 p.m. on March 18.

Hall said events like these are great ways to show support for women during a month dedicated to commending all they have overcome. She said she attended to for that reason.

“I wanted to uplift other women and celebrate them for their achievements,” Hall said.