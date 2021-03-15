Grammy’s recap: Fashionable masks and the winners of the big night

By Jenna Frisby | Social Media Editor

The Grammys are one of the most anticipated award ceremonies of the year, honoring the music industry’s biggest stars. The 2021 Grammys, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, took place on Sunday, March 14, and this year’s ceremony was memorable in many ways.

Winners

Girl power was in full force on Sunday, with several record-breaking moments.

Beyoncé made history by breaking the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist, with her 28th win. Taylor Swift won album of the year for the third time, and Billie Eilish, at only 19 years old, won record of the year. H.E.R. took home song of the year, beating out Beyoncé, Swift and Eilish with her song “I Can’t Breathe.”

Perhaps one of the most tender moments of the night was Harry Style’s win for best pop solo performance, making him the first member of One Direction to win a Grammy. Music-sensation Lizzo took to Instagram to post a picture of her and Styles to celebrate his win, with her picture going viral, receiving over 2.7 million likes.

Performances

It wouldn’t be the Grammys without some show-stopping performances.

Styles opened the show with his Grammy award-winning smash hit “Watermelon Sugar.” The sensational Billie Eilish followed right behind Styles performing her award-winning record “Everything I Wanted.” The sister trio Haim also performed in the opening lineup, marking their debut Grammy appearance.

Other performers included music icons like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, Doja Cat and BTS just to name a few. With no live audience, the performances were missing that energetic atmosphere that couldn’t quite be cultivated with the artificial applause. Nevertheless, the performer’s vocals and entertainment quality helped contribute to the overall show.

Fashion

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the stars were socially distanced at an outdoor ceremony across from the Staples Center, the show’s usual venue, with a mix of live and pre-recorded performances. Despite these differences from the typical Grammys we’ve come to know, one thing that stood out to me was the fashion. Specifically, the incorporation of face masks with everyone’s red carpet looks.

Taylor Swift wore a custom colorful, floral mask that matched perfectly with her folklore-inspired dress. Harry Styles’s plaid mask was the same material as his Gucci blazer and Billie Elilish was dressed in tiger print literally from head to toe. This trend was a fun representation in the times we are living in and will also serve as a memory when we look back years later on what the world went through with the pandemic.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards was one for the record books. The glam and stardom matched the coveted Grammy’s reputation, even if things looked a little different this year.