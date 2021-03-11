What to do in Waco: March 11 – March 17

By Ava Dunwoody | Arts & Life Editor

Cameron Park Zoo Spring Break Scavenger Hunt | March 12-20 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | $20 per team, plus zoo admission | Using a mobile device, go on a scavenger hunt around the zoo and work as a team to solve clues. A stuffed animal is included in the purchase.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 13 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Spring Break Luau Late Skate | March 12 – 13 | 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. | Skate Waco, 401 Towne Oaks Dr. | $15-25 | End spring break with a late roller skate night including skates, a snack, a drink and the option of unlimited laser tag.

Daylight Savings Time | March 14 | 2 a.m. | Don’t forget to change your clocks ahead one hour, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Spring forward!

St. Patrick’s Day Citywide Escape Room | March 14 | 2 p.m. | Waco Escape Rooms, 711 Washington Avenue | $35 per player | The Waco Escape Room and the Brazos Theatre have collaborated to create The Search for the Pot of Gold. Use an interactive app to solve puzzles around Waco, race to win a prize.

Light Up the Dark 5k | March 17 | 5 – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo | $35 | Join Unbound in their annual 5k race to fight human trafficking. There will be a 5k walk or run, kids 1K, food trucks, interactive animal experiences and virtual options.