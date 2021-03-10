Dogs: objectively better than cats

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

For years, dogs have been the eternal companion of humans, rightfully known as “man’s best friend.” They are loyal, loving and dependable. Dogs have been, and will always be, better than cats.

Dogs are loving

Dogs love their owners, and they’ll make that abundantly clear. Once a dog becomes attached to you, good luck resisting the endless amounts of licks, cuddles and tail-wags that they will bestow on you.

They call dogs “man’s best friend” for a reason, because they will always be there at your side when you need them the most. On the subject of love, dogs are also great conversation starters for when you meet a cute lady or guy. Who knows, owning a dog might open the door for you to meet your significant other.

Dogs are great companions

In need of a friend? Look no further than your local shelter. Dogs may be high maintenance, but that’s part of the charm. Why get a pet (*cough* a cat *cough*) if you don’t want to see them for days on end.

Dogs will always be down to go for a walk, run around the back yard or receive some pets. They also improve the health of the owner, encouraging them to spend time outside lightly exercising. You’ll never be lonely if you have a dog.

Dogs are goofy

Dogs like to do weird, random things that will never fail to put a smile on your face. Your dog will probably spontaneously decide to run laps around your house. Your dog might choose to chase their tail at times. Your dog might even try to eat some grass. Are these things weird? Yes. But are they funny? Absolutely.

At the end of the day, dogs are a constant source of joy and fun to their owners. They are constantly optimistic animals that are always looking for a fun time. There’s a reason one of the most famous cartoon characters of all-time is a dog named goofy.

Dogs are cute

Objectively speaking, kittens and puppies are cute. But still speaking objectively, when puppies grow up to become dogs, they remain cute, mainly due to their funny mannerisms and happy disposition. Kittens, on the other hand, grow up to become cats, which are, objectively speaking, “meh” on the cuteness scale.

There is nothing cuter than a golden retriever, a little beagle or a regal poodle running around the house. It simply can’t be beaten. And while kittens can be cute, they inevitably grow into cats, who are very much less cute, again, objectively speaking.

In conclusion

Is it easier to own a cat? Most likely. Especially as a college student, it may be more convenient to care for a cat than a dog. But that’s not the point of getting a pet. People get pets for the love, memories and fun that they have with the pet, and dogs provide this in excess. Do dogs require a lot of time, responsibility and effort to care for? Absolutely. But nothing worth doing is easy. In the words of the great wildlife conservationist Roger A. Caras, “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.”