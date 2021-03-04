What to Do in Waco: March 5 – March 17

By Ava Dunwoody | Arts & Life Editor

First Friday Waco | March 5 | all day | On the first Friday of every month, special events, deals and extended hours are launched in Downtown Waco. Check out @firstfridaywaco on Instagram to find out what’s happening this month.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 6 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Little Free Library Scavenger Hunt | March 6 | 10 a.m. | All around Waco | Free | Celebrate the 12th Annual National Day of Unplugging by solving clues at little libraries around the Greater Waco area for prizes. Sign up for your first clue here.

Texas Independence Day Celebration | March 7 | 1 – 4 p.m. | Historic Waco Foundation, East Terrace, 100 Mill St. | $10 | Join the Historic Waco Foundation and the Truss Team to celebrate Texas Independence Day and Waco’s Birthday with historical games, activities and crafts, as well as refreshments and entertainment.

Baylor School of Music Faculty string concert | March 7 | 6 p.m. | Virtual | Free | After being postponed from Feb. 20, the string faculty will be performing on livestream their concert, “Apéritif: Little-Known Gems from the String Quartet Repertoire.”

2021 Pruit Memorial Symposium | March 9 | 3:30 p.m. | Zoom | Free | Hear from distinguished speakers about Black Gospel Music Tradition in the 9th annual Pruit Memorial Symposium, “Lord, Don’t Move the Mountain! Women’s Voices in Gospel Songs and Hymns.” Earn Creative Arts Experience (CAE) credit by attending too. Click here for more info.

Baylor Conversation Series: Perspectives on Our History | March 9 | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Virtual | Free | Join in on the second of three Conversation Series events. History professor Dr. Ronald Johnson will be joined by a panel of experts to provide insight into the history of slavery in Texas and baptism.

Register for Light Up the Dark 5k | March 17 | 5 – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo | $35 | Join Unbound in their annual 5k race to fight human trafficking. There will be a 5k walk or run, kids 1K, food trucks, interactive animal experiences and virtual options. Register at runsignup.com/lightupthedark5k.