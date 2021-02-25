Feb. 26-28 Baylor Athletics schedule

The snow has thawed, and spring sports are in full gear, joined by soccer and volleyball in the opening of their unprecedented spring seasons. Here’s an update on what’s happening in Baylor Athletics this weekend.

Equestrian

Due to Big 12 interruption guidelines, Baylor equestrian has postponed its meets against Oklahoma State and TCU this weekend and will look to schedule them at a later date. The Bears were set to host the Cowgirls today before traveling up to face the Horned Frogs Saturday.

Track and Field

Baylor track and field will be competing for a Big 12 indoor title in Lubbock today and Saturday. Senior sprinter Aaliyah Miller and pole vaulters junior KC Lightfoot and senior Tuesdi Tidwell hold the top spots in the conference and will look to bring some hardware home along with the rest of the team.

Softball

The 21st-ranked Lady Bears, coming off an epic 6-1 win over UT Arlington Wednesday, will host the inaugural Lone Star State Classic at Getterman Stadium this weekend. Opponents will rotate sites between Baylor, Texas and Texas State in this first year of the tournament. Baylor will open at 3:30 p.m. today against UConn, followed by a 6 p.m. matchup versus Ole Miss.

The Lady Bears will face Lamar at 2:30 p.m. Saturday before taking on the Huskies again at 5 p.m. Baylor will close out the weekend with its second-ranked matchup in as many weeks, playing No. 25 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Baseball

Baylor baseball will be back on its regular schedule, heading down to Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express, for the Round Rock Classic. The Bears will open the tournament against Texas A&M at 6 p.m., looking to bounce back from a loss to the Aggies in the 2019 Shriner’s Classic. Third-year sophomore righty Blake Helton will have the mound for the Bears as the Friday starter.

Baylor will take on Auburn at noon Saturday with fourth-year junior lefty Tyler Thomas, who had the longest outing of his career last Sunday against UTRGV, as the starter. The Bears will close out the Round Rock Classic against a familiar opponent in Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Sunday. The starters for the matchup are yet to be announced.

Volleyball

The sixth-ranked Baylor volleyball team will return to the court after a three-month hiatus. The Lady Bears finished 13-3 in the fall after playing a conference-only slate. Baylor will open the spring at 6 p.m. tonight against North Texas in the Ferrell Center and will face Pepperdine at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Soccer

After finishing the fall at an even 3-3-3 during the conference only fall schedule, Baylor soccer will be back in action versus Texas A&M at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

One win away from their 11th-consecutive Big 12 regular season title, the seventh-ranked Lady Bears will host Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday. Coming off a 21-point win over Oklahoma State, Baylor has four games remaining in its schedule before heading to the Big 12 tournament.

Men’s Basketball

No. 2 men’s basketball will head back up to Lawrence, Kan., to finish the season series against the Jayhawks. Coming off a five-point win over Iowa State in their return to play, the Bears were set to face West Virginia at home Thursday, but once again had to cancel as the conference wanted both teams to avoid playing three games within the same week. Baylor is looking to notch it’s second consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse after upsetting the Jayhawks 67-55 on Jan. 11, 2020.

Check in to the Baylor Lariat for coverage all weekend and follow the sports desk on Twitter @BULariatSports.