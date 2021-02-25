Don’t let skinny jeans die

By Mallory Harris | Staff Writer

Sorry to burst your bubble, but I actually like skinny jeans and don’t plan on throwing mine out anytime soon. Generation Z is slowly taking over the world of social media and is proud to voice their opinion, whether it be popular or not. Their latest challenge has been convincing the world that skinny jeans with their tightness and stretch all around are out, and the baggier, tight-waist and loose ankle look is in.

If I’m being honest, I’m considered to be an older member of Gen Z by a mere four years. While I don’t hate the notion that the term brings, let me share with you that I’ve had to memorize a home phone number, I’ve owned an iPod shuffle and I know what the acronym DCOM stands for (Disney Channel Original Movie). I say this because growing up, skinny jeans were a beacon of light shining down for people who didn’t have a clue about clothes.

Starting around the 1970s with rock bands tearing their clothes to pieces, dying out, then coming back in the 2000s the skinny jean has a rough history. From The Guardian, the chief executive of Levi’s, Chip Bergh, mentioned he did not “think skinny jeans are ever going away on the women’s side of the business.” However, Bergh is also aware of the looser style in fashion becoming more prominent in recent times. As denim is still considered a new material to work with, the varying styles of jeans are something worthy to note.

From the first stitch, skinny jeans have been a symbol to many groups of people. There have been the rock stars, the “emos,” the Paris Hiltons and many more who found their look in a tight pair of jeans. Becoming a staple after hitting the runways in 2005, people were looking to flatter their bodies in tight clothes. More specifically, with skinny jeans, an Aeropostale t-shirt with the tank top sticking out from the bottom and Toms, for those at the middle school dance.

While remaining an iconic look, skinny jeans have been able to grow with their consumers throughout their life. The magic behind skinny jeans is the stretch. Don’t get me wrong, the differing shades of blue are fascinating, but they don’t hold a match to sliding on a pair of pants that fit just right. With that stretch, not only can jeans last a while, but they can also be worn by many people of different sizes and shapes, which is very important in this day and age.

Now, I understand times have changed, and people are looking for a more relaxed fit, but don’t ditch the skinny look just yet. In looking at the future of retail, Business Insider claims that Gen Z will become one the most pivotal generations with huge spending power. Not only being tech-savvy and mobile-friendly, but Gen Z also has high standards for how they spend their time online, for example, online shopping, according to the article.

Skinny jeans, mom jeans, bootcut jeans, flare jeans, boyfriend jeans, straight jeans… the list goes on and on, and as that list continues, fashion has remained cyclical and almost promises that each trend that dies will come back at some point. As much as I despise the low-rise and loose-ankle, I’ll hold onto my skinny jeans until I die, even if you call me unpopular, or, dare I say, old.