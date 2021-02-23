Nostalgic trends for revisiting simpler times

By Siegrid Massie | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

We see them all over social media. Trends from decades ago rising to the tops of our feeds, and we ask ourselves, “Wait, this is back in style?” At the risk of stating the obvious, we are living in the wake of a year of chaos.

During a time of utter confusion and uncertainty, we crave that which is familiar, secure and comforting. Nostalgia is a powerful idea that creates positive associations between us and the memories of what we think were “simpler times.” There are times we all need a mental vacation from the present, and one great way to escape is with a walk down memory lane. With that being said, here are some vintage pop culture trends to participate in when you need a mental comfort blanket.

Polaroids and Disposable Cameras

There has been a drastic increase in the number of people using film instead of digital cameras over the past few years. For many, the convenience of taking instant digital photos on your phone doesn’t compare with having a physical reminder of a special moment with friends, family and loved ones. There’s something special about being able to hold the photo in your hand and getting to display it on your wall.

Thrifting

Not only is it great for the environment, and in many cases great for your wallet, but you’re also able to find one-of-a-kind of pieces that will have all your friends asking where you got them. There’s also an added component to the experience of thrifting of feeling like you’re on a treasure hunt where you never know what you what you’ll find. Who knows, the next time you’re hunting for vintage band t-shirts or the perfect pair of mom jeans, you might just stumble across a piece of clothing that will make you a trendsetter amongst your friends.

Vinyl

The music industry is a great example of how vintage never really goes out of style. The newest component of this idea is the resurgence of vinyl record players. What was thought to be a dead medium to listen to music has become repopularized with the new appreciation for analogue devices and the desire to experience music in a new way for younger generations. The appeal is in cultivating collections of records and listening to records that have personality and character due to the slightly imperfect sound quality.

Retro Haircuts

Sometimes we crave a more permanent change in our lives, and one of the best ways to do that can be a new haircut. With many of us unable to get into hairstylists’ salons over the past year, easy do-it-yourself hairstyles like curtain bangs for girls and the textured natural look for guys are easy ways to change up your look.

Reboots

One of the most obvious examples of the power of nostalgia is the number of rebooted movies and TV shows that have been produced over the past five years. Shows and movies like “Fuller House,” “Ghostbusters” and “Queer Eye” are a great way to capture the feelings of the past with a twist of the present. Even shows that aren’t reboots like “Stranger Things” and “WandaVision” do a great job of cultivating nostalgia by capturing the essence of the decade they’re set in.

Nostalgia can be a great way to take a mental break from the craziness of the world, but no matter what, always remember there are great memories ahead and to stay present in the moments as they come.