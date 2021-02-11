What to do in Waco: Valentine’s Day Weekend Edition, Feb. 12 – Feb. 14

By Ava Dunwoody | Arts & Life Editor

Valentine’s Market | Feb. 12 & 13 | 12 p.m. & 10:30 a.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave | Free | A one-stop shop for gifts for those you love! Local vendors will put together the ultimate Valentine’s shopping experience.

Galentine’s Yoga and Flower Arranging | Feb. 13 | 12-2:30 | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Avenue | $38 | Join the gals in the Cultivate 7Twelve upstairs studio for yoga, followed by a flower arranging instructional. Finger foods, juice bar and bubbly provided.

Speed Date Escape Room | Feb. 13 | 6:45 – 9:15 p.m. | Waco Escape Rooms, 711 Washington Ave. | To register, contact wacoescaperooms@gmail.com or call 254-294-7550 | No date for Valentine’s Day? Solve Cupid’s puzzle while enjoying two 30-minute escape rooms, icebreakers and snacks.

Valentine’s Cookie Decorating Class | Feb. 13 | 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Funky Junky Gettin Place, 133 N. Lacy Dr. | $18 | Join Kakes By Kat to learn how to decorate cute valentine cookies. You get six cookies to take with you or eat there. Buy tickets here.

Downtown Waco Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt | Feb. 14 | 1 p.m. & 5 p.m. | Waco Escape Rooms, 711 Washington Ave. | $25 per player | Teams will compete in a race around Waco (within walking distance) to collect pieces and solve puzzles in order to win prizes.