Blue light protection is important

By Grace Smith | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Now more than ever, thanks to the pandemic, people find themselves always in front of a screen. No matter your line of work, screens play a significant role in most of society’s everyday lives. Right now, if you were to reflect on your day, how many times did you look at your phone, the computer, or the TV? It’s hard to escape them.

That’s why you have to protect yourself from the dangers they can cause. Blue-light glasses have become more and more popular since the beginning of quarantine. If you are late to the trend, it’s time to purchase your first pair of blue-light glasses.

So, what are these blue-light glasses, and do they really work? I would have to argue they are something you should put your money towards. I’m no eye doctor or scientist, but you should consider some things, especially if you sit in front of a screen for the majority of your day.

Have you ever experienced a headache, blurry vision, or dry eyes after a long day of school or work? These are the symptoms of digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome. Approximately six in 10 adults experience these symptoms after using any device for more than two hours.

My guess is that you probably stare at a screen for longer than two hours a day, and that’s OK. I get it. Our world has shifted over to being mostly electronic, but this is the time when you need to put those blue-light glasses on and continue to work.

These glasses that have blue-light filtering technology act as a physical lens to block the damaging blue light. It also is a protection against glare. Blue light is found everywhere, but especially in cell phones, tablets, and computers, even in some light bulbs and sunshine. These blue wavelengths can cause severe damage to the retina.

The amount of exposer to blue wavelengths and the time of day is everything. During the day, a limited amount of exposure to blue wavelengths is actually okay and beneficial. Controlled exposure can boost attention and even your mood. It is just like everything else in life—too much of a good thing can be bad. Little exposure to blue light is not harmful; it’s the all-day, everyday exposure that is damaging to your health.

Too much exposure to blue light can even cause you to lose sleep at night. It can suppress the secretion of melatonin in your body and negatively influence your circadian rhythms. You will sleep less, and it will show throughout your day.

This blocking lens serves many purposes that will improve your overall day. How you feel and act is essential to the success and productivity of your day. When you wear the glasses, your focus will be enhanced. The strain on your eyes will disappear leaving you feeling less tired, which will lead to an overall improvement in productiveness.

Another benefit to wearing blue light glasses is that your sleep will improve tremendously. You will fall asleep quicker and stay asleep because the blue wavelengths won’t damage your sleep cycle. If you find you are having trouble falling asleep at night, try and get off all devices at least two hours before you plan on going to bed.

Blue-light blocking glasses can also help prevent Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). AMD is one of the leading causes of blindness. Wearing the glasses reduces your chances of this condition.

So, it’s up to you. Research is still coming out about how effective these blue-light glasses genuinely are. But I can tell you that I have seen them work. I get fewer headaches when I am in front of my computer for long periods of time. I make sure to wear them before I go to sleep, and I have noticed I can quickly fall asleep with no eye strain or any problem.

Another reason why I think you should buy these glasses is that they are not expensive. Some brands put them at a higher cost than others, but you can find a pack of three for $16 on Amazon. So, you’re welcome. Now go buy some and watch as those headaches and dry eyes start to go away.