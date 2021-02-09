Column: Golden Globe nominations settle in to start award season

By Mallory Harris | Staff Writer

Award season is finally upon us after a late start due to the global pandemic. For the first time ever, the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards were released virtually. Set to air on Feb. 28 on NBC, the Globes will also be inviting actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host for their fourth time. While many of the stars will be in their own homes during this event, the Globes are sure to start a fire by kicking off this year’s award season.

The Golden Globes stand out among other award shows because not only does it start the season, but it also showcases both film and television. In partnership with The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), many feel as though this particular awards show comes with a little party as over 75,000 glasses of champagne tend to be served during the ceremony. While keeping the sacred Best Motion Picture along with Best Television Series, the Globes are not to be missed.

The Best Motion Picture category is stacked with daunting, peculiar and new characteristics of dramas, comedies and musicals. Within the drama category, there are stories that speak to those fighting for social justice, those with families, the ones looking for adventure and the ones who enjoy hearing an old tale.

With seasoned actors who saw the light in each one of these stories, I personally think it’s a fight between “Nomadland” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Each one speaks to the chaos we see today, such as riots and social justice issues, along with seeking adventure and seeing what’s beyond the horizon.

Looking at the musical/comedy for motion picture category there is much to digest. Musical productions include “Hamilton,” “Music” and “The Prom,” while comedy holds “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Palm Springs.”

As “Music” and “The Prom” bring new themes and aspects to musical films by making it a core concept rather than simply a funny item within the film, they’re distinctly different from the “Hamilton” Broadway play. In my opinion, I think it will be a toss-up between “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Hamilton,” as they were each unique to their genre and brought their characters to life with enough emotion and charisma for the audience to discuss.

On the same note, the best television series is decided by uniqueness and acting quality. While bringing excitement and awe to their viewers, “The Mandalorian” and “Ratched” are special dramas to look out for and “The Crown” and “Ozark” have both been steady contenders in previous years. On the other hand, “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Schitt’s Creek” are all top options for the musical/comedy genre with their high energy and artistically unique characters.

Lastly, there are honorable mentions, in my opinion, who don’t get to stand in the spotlight for as long as they deserve. For example, many feel that animation is childish, but that does not mean it can’t be respected by all. In the animated film category, I think Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” is the frontrunner for a strong family story and daring road trip. Up against “Soul,” “The Croods: A New Age” and “Wolfwalkers,” “Onward” has the ability to make one laugh and cry within 30 minutes of each other without steering away from the plot line.

While the award season brings some of us a sense of normalcy, iconic moments are still happening. For example, there is actor Chadwick Boseman receiving a posthumous nomination for his leading role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Netflix leading the pack in both motion picture and television nominations.

This year’s award season will look like no other as stars from around the world tune in to see who wins a Golden Globe. Even with a late start to the season, many shows and platforms plan to move forward with their plans and award those for their hard work. While many movie-goers, such as myself, were unable to see many of these films in the theatre, it doesn’t mean these films lack in strong messages and stories to share with the public.