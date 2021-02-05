What to do in Waco: Feb. 4 – Feb. 14

Ava Dunwoody | Desk Editor

Studio Magic PACT Art Show | Now – Feb. 12 | 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve gallery, 712 Austin Ave | Free | Professional Artists of Central Texas exhibit and original fine art sales

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival Drive-in Movies | Feb. 4-6 | 7 p.m. | Location varies, see website wacofamilyandfaithfilmfestival.com/drive-in | Free | Watch student films, animations and feature films at local churches from the comfort of your car. See website for what’s playing

First Friday Waco | Feb. 5 | all day | On the first Friday of every month, special events, deals and extended hours are launched in downtown Waco. Check out @firstfridaywaco on Instagram to find out what’s happening this month.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 6 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors, featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Monday Night Lights MTB Rides | Feb. 8 | 7:15 p.m. | 112 Mary Ave. Ste 1 | Free | Meet at the Bicycle World shop and join a night ride to Cameron Park, lights required

Wild About You Picnic at the Zoo | Feb. 13 & 14 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N 4th St. | $75 per couple | Tickets include lunch for two, zoo admission, four drink tickets, a picnic basket, a rose and a Valentine’s Day themed scavenger hunt around the zoo. Order tickets by Feb. 9