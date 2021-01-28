Column: Five locally-owned eateries you need to try

By Matti Pennington | Staff Writer

Since COVID-19, it has become essential to support local businesses to ensure they stay afloat. As someone who was born in Waco, I have grown up eating at many locally-owned eateries that Baylor students are missing out on.

That being said, here is a list of my favorite eateries that you should support.

1. Kitok Restaurant

1815 N 18th St, Waco, TX 76707

Kitok Restaurant has been serving its blend of Korean and American cuisine to its customers since 1975. Kitok Moore, the original owner and chef, created a friendly atmosphere and unique menu that has kept its customers wanting to come back for more. Their menu includes a variety of appetizers, burgers, bulgogi, Korean BBQ and both oriental and American dinners.

2. Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop

105 S 5th St #2102, Waco, TX 76701

Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop has an assortment of sandwiches, soups and salads. Schmaltz’s bread is baked every morning by hand which elevates each sandwich. Located both downtown and off of Valley Mills, Schmaltz’s is a “Waco Born & Bread” restaurant that has been a Waco staple since it opened its original location back in 1975.

3. Baris

904 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710

Located just off Valley Mills Drive, Baris is a locally owned Italian restaurant. Baris’ Italian cuisine includes a variety of different pizzas, pastas and salads. They have both vegetarian and vegan options, so they have something for everyone.

4. Cathay House

825 Wooded Acres Dr, Waco, TX 76710

Cathay House’s authentic Chinese menu and affordable prices have made it popular among the Waco community. Cathay House is available for both eat-in or take-out meals every day of the week except Mondays. Next time you are craving high-quality Chinese food, Cathay House is the place for you.

5. Katie’s Frozen Custard

602 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76711

In June of 2002, Katie’s Frozen Custard began in the Waco community. Famous for the “Texas turtle,” “brownie hot fudge sundae,” “Strawbana” and specialty “cyclones,” Katie’s Frozen Custard has an abundant amount of ice cream made fresh every hour.