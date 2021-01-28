Column: Five locally-owned eateries you need to try

By Matti Pennington | Staff Writer
Since COVID-19, it has become essential to support local businesses to ensure they stay afloat. As someone who was born in Waco, I have grown up eating at many locally-owned eateries that Baylor students are missing out on.
That being said, here is a list of my favorite eateries that you should support.
1815 N 18th St, Waco, TX 76707
Kitok Restaurant has been serving its blend of Korean and American cuisine to its customers since 1975. Kitok Moore, the original owner and chef, created a friendly atmosphere and unique menu that has kept its customers wanting to come back for more. Their menu includes a variety of appetizers, burgers, bulgogi, Korean BBQ and both oriental and American dinners.
105 S 5th St #2102, Waco, TX 76701
Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop has an assortment of sandwiches, soups and salads. Schmaltz’s bread is baked every morning by hand which elevates each sandwich. Located both downtown and off of Valley Mills, Schmaltz’s is a “Waco Born & Bread” restaurant that has been a Waco staple since it opened its original location back in 1975.
904 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710
Located just off Valley Mills Drive, Baris is a locally owned Italian restaurant. Baris’ Italian cuisine includes a variety of different pizzas, pastas and salads. They have both vegetarian and vegan options, so they have something for everyone.
825 Wooded Acres Dr, Waco, TX 76710
Cathay House’s authentic Chinese menu and affordable prices have made it popular among the Waco community. Cathay House is available for both eat-in or take-out meals every day of the week except Mondays. Next time you are craving high-quality Chinese food, Cathay House is the place for you.
602 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76711
In June of 2002, Katie’s Frozen Custard began in the Waco community. Famous for the “Texas turtle,” “brownie hot fudge sundae,” “Strawbana” and specialty “cyclones,” Katie’s Frozen Custard has an abundant amount of ice cream made fresh every hour.