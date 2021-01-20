The star-studded spangled banner: A glimpse into Biden’s inauguration performances

By Jenna Frisby | Social Media Editor

All across America, on the morning of Jan. 20, people of opposing political ideologies tuned in to witness President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take the presidential oath of office. While viewers may have differing perspectives, the incorporation of celebrity performers helped to provide unity and entertainment for all audience members.

Headlining Biden’s inauguration, Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga performed the anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Gaga was fashionably on-brand, per usual, in a unique black form-fitted blazer paired with a whimsical red gown and bold gold accessories. Her powerful voice and loud outfit choice captivated the audience.

The ever-classy, Grammy-nominated recording artist Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of classic American tunes and country music superstar Garth Brooks sang “Amazing Grace” a cappella.

These recognizable and beloved celebrities helped to ring in peace amid the treacherous political climate in Washington, D.C. Their presence at the inauguration was a symbol of support in favor of President Biden and a display of patriotism to their fans as well.

Although the ongoing pandemic prevented large crowds at the Capitol, the television and online coverage of the event allowed Americans to take part in the historical event.

In addition to the live performances in Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning, a televised special titled “Celebrating America” hosted by Tom Hanks aired on primetime TV. This special featured a plethora of A-list celebrities including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and John Legend, just to name a few. The television spectacular was broadcasted on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC for the American public to enjoy.

In alignment with the inaugural festivities, the Biden-Harris team held an inaugural concert on Sunday titled “We the People,” featuring celebrity guests and performers. An appearance of note was the smash band Fall Out Boy. The band’s bassist Pete Wentz’s parents met while working under Biden during his first term in the Senate.

Celebrities often ignore their opportunity to use their platform to share their political voice with their fans, but not today. Inauguration Day was one filled with transition, change and democracy. The celebrities who did attend the inauguration festivities in-person or virtually, helped to set an example for the public as to what it means to be a proud and respectful citizen of the United States of America.