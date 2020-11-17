Why ‘The Last Jedi’ is my favorite Star Wars film

By George Schroeder | Broadcast Reporter

Spoiler Alert: This column contains spoilers for the 2017 film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Even if you don’t love or enjoy it, everyone knows what Star Wars is. Being the unwavering Star Wars fan that I am, I have a ranking for each movie. My favorite episode in the Star Wars saga is extremely controversial, but for those of you who agree, know you’re not alone.

“The Last Jedi” is my favorite Star Wars film. Typically, this is not a popular view point. Many times, when I talk to other fans, my favorite chapter in the Star Wars movie franchise is at the very bottom of their list.

I love “The Last Jedi” for a multitude of reasons, but let us begin with one of the best movie soundtracks of all time. The Last Jedi soundtrack is beautiful. It is a masterpiece. No matter where a movie ranks with someone, Star Wars movies have never failed to bring forward masterful, platinum-tier music, and “The Last Jedi” is no exception.

“The Last Jedi” is a beautiful movie in terms of cinematography and coloring. Say what you will about the story, but Rian Johnson knows how to but a movie together.

I love Luke Skywalker’s character in the movie. For many people, apparently their “childhood hero” was destroyed in this film. No, he wasn’t. His character makes perfect sense, and quite frankly, makes his ending more meaningful rather than if he had just been the boy-version of a Mary Sue character.

Speaking of “Mary Sue,” Rey is not a Mary Sue. Rey is extremely powerful with the force. She’s been fighting with her staff her entire life. People get angry when she bests Luke, but she was tapped into the force, and he was not. That isn’t exactly a fair fight.

For anyone getting up-in-arms about “The Last Jedi” pushing feminist and anti-capitalistic messages, that is not even close to being the core of the movie. Sure, maybe some of that is sprinkled in there, but it doesn’t take over the movie at all.

There are also amazing scenes in the movie which elevate the status of the movie in my mind and are severely under appreciated.

When Yoda appears on Ahch-To island to speak with Luke, that was incredible and powerful. When Kylo Ren betrays Snoke and continues to fight with Rey, defeating Snoke’s elite guards, that was so well done from a filmmaking perspective, and was an incredible scene in general.

When Admiral Holdo jumps into hyperspace to decimate the enemy’s fleet, I was left speechless in the packed theater. You could have heard an ant sneeze it was so quiet. When the falcon swoops in to draw off the TIE Fighters from attacking the resistance, I got goosebumps.

When Luke uses the force so hard to project himself into an encounter with Kylo Ren, saving the resistance that it literally kills him, that was amazing end to an amazing character.

I have never left a theater being more excited about what I just watched than when I left “The Last Jedi.” It physically hurt that the next movie wouldn’t be out for another 2 years. Then “The Rise of Skywalker” came out 2 years later. Let’s just say while I enjoyed that movie, it ruined the modern saga.

I judge movies based off first experiences with them, and re-watch value. Pixar’s “UP” is my all-time favorite movie simply for the fact that every time I watch it, I experience the same emotions as the first time I saw it in the theater.

“The Last Jedi” has the same effect on me. It is colorful, exciting and the story is phenomenal. I know this only scratches the surface of why I love the film. I would love to sit down with someone and get into every little detail, but for now, just know that “The Last Jedi” is the best Star Wars film and if you disagree then you are wrong and should reevaluate your beliefs.