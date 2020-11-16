What to do in Waco: Holiday Edition

Thanksgiving: The Native Perspective | 2 p.m. | Nov. 18 | The Mayborn Museum will host a Gallery talk, given by Dr. Julie Anne Sweet, on why some Indigenous peoples call the Thanksgiving holiday the “National Day of Mourning” due to the day’s history.

Blow-Your-Own Ornament Event | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 20 – Dec. 19 | Stanton Studios, 318 Rogers Hill Rd. | Come learn how to blow glass and create your own Christmas tree ornament at Stanton Studios | $40

15th Annual Central Texas Turkey Trot | Anytime | Nov. 21 – 30 | This year’s run will be a virtual event in order to keep everyone safe. You can sign up for either a 5k or 10k, which you can run at any hour. | $40

33rd Annual Homestead Fair | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Nov. 27 & 28 | Homestead Heritage, 608 Dry Creek Rd. | Homestead Heritage will be hosting their annual fair including agricultural exhibitions, live music, outdoor food and seminars. | Free

Virtual Wonderland Run | Dec. 4 – 6 | This year’s run can be completed from anywhere. Runners can sign up for the 5k, 10k or 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk. | $15

Downtown Holiday Lights Preview & Mayor’s Holiday Welcome | 7 p.m. | Dec. 4 | This event will be held virtually on the Waco Wonderland Facebook page. Viewers can watch as the town is lit up in Christmas lights and the mayor gives a message to the city. | Free

Billy’s Barn Vendor Fair | 1 – 5 p.m. | Dec. 13 | Support small businesses and have holiday treats at this outdoor fair. | Free