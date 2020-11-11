Why you should get bangs, even if you end up hating them

By Ava Dunwoody | Staff Writer

Like so many in the depths of boredom this spring, I found myself asking one daring question over and over again: “Should I get bangs?” After much deliberation and ignoring the many, many “noes” I got from those I asked, I decided to go for it.

And I really, really don’t like them. But am I glad I got them? Absolutely. And here’s why:

After 18 years of the same haircut, I decided to be bold and do something a little impulsive. I felt independent and risky and it was fun to watch people’s surprise when they saw my new haircut for the first time. I felt like I had my own little secret. I know getting bangs doesn’t sound like a very big deal, but coming from a girl who had never been to a hair salon (shoutout to my ex-hairstylist grandmother for the free haircuts), this was a life change.

However, the warning I heard before was true: bangs and curly hair don’t often mix well. The upkeep is terrible and I can’t leave the house without flat ironing them, which makes it a tiny bit difficult to roll out of bed, throw on some leggings, and head to class. I’ve had to wake up earlier and spend more time on my hair, which isn’t fun.

But I think all of the fuss has been worth it. They’ve been a good conversation starter and I really did like the way they looked on good days. My bangs have taught me a lot about self-confidence. Even on the days when I don’t love the way they look, I can’t do anything about it, so I have to hold my head high and rock them anyway.

I’ve had to stop caring so much about looking perfect because, with the mess that bangs are, it really isn’t possible. At first, I didn’t want any pictures of my bangs because I didn’t want to “ruin” my social media with them. But it got to a point where I had to accept my bangs and the way I look with them and move on with my life because it would be silly not to.

They are just bangs and they will grow out. If I hadn’t gotten them, how would I ever know I wouldn’t love them? How long would I question whether or not I should get them? Now I will be able to say when I am older and my daughter wants to get bangs, “Hey, I had bangs in college. And it wasn’t awful, so why not?”

I am young and in the perfect time of life to try new haircuts and be impulsive. So what if the end result isn’t my favorite? Now I don’t have to wonder and I have a good story.

So, to anyone questioning whether or not they should get bangs, my answer is yes. Chances are, you’re going to love them. And if not, what’s a few months of different hair? I was so afraid of how horrible I’d feel if I didn’t like how they turned out, and now that I don’t, I’ve learned it’s not a big deal. Here’s my secret: nobody really cares about how your hair looks today.