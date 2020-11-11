Our Picks: Lariat Editor’s November Playlist

Compiled by Madalyn Watson | Editor-in-Chief



With only a few weeks left of the semester, we all are experiencing varying degrees of emotion and music is a way we express it. Take a look at this playlist of what the Lariat editors are listening to and read a few short explanations on why our editors are obsessed with these tracks.

“Smooth Sailin'” by Leon Bridges | Selected by Darby Good, Digital Managing Editor

Leon Bridges is one of my friend’s favorite artists and has told me about him for a long time now. I heard a few of his songs before but once I heard “Smooth Sailin'” I knew that was my favorite. It has a great pace to it and is one of those feel good songs that you could listen to on repeat.

“my tears ricochet” by Taylor Swift | Selected by Camille Rasor, Arts & Life Editor

“my tears ricochet” is one of my favorite tracks off Taylor Swift’s folklore. On the surface, it tells the story of a person showing up at the funeral of his now-dead object of obsession. However, it seems to me that this song is actually about Swift’s falling out with Scott Borchetta, the man who originally signed her to a record deal and more recently sold the masters of her discography without giving her a chance to purchase them.

The song is hauntingly beautiful, and the lyrics are some of Swift’s best. One of my favorite lines is “I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace / ‘Cause when I’d fight, you used to tell me I was brave.” This song has helped me to process broken relationships that I used to think were good for me, as lots of Swift’s songs have done for me in the past. I recommend that anyone who hasn’t listened to it already do so as soon as they can get it pulled up on Spotify.

“Molly” by Emily Kinney | Selected by Madalyn Watson, Editor-in-Chief

Choosing just one Emily Kinney song to feature in this month’s playlist was extremely difficult. I’ve been a fan of her music ever since I watched her as Beth in the second season of “The Walking Dead.” In fact, I’ve seen her perform live twice now with my childhood best friend. Something about her lyrics and her sugary, sweet voice makes me so happy.



“Molly” is a song about the other-woman. Whenever my friends, my mom or I feel like a woman scorned, this is the song we put on to cheer ourselves up. But somehow, this song isn’t angry; it’s fun and it always gets us up on our feet to dance while we sing along.

“lovin kind” by Isabela Merced | Selected by DJ Ramirez, Sports Editor

Yeah, you know that girl that played Dora in the live action Dora the Explorer movie? She’s all grown up. And she can sing! I love finding songs I can Karaoke to while I’m driving and this fits the bill. Plus it’s kind of relatable for all of us hopeless romantics.

“Too Long” by Arlie | Selected by Lauren Taylor, Copy Editor

The magic of “Too Long” starts with simplicity. I have listened to this song more times than I can count, and each time I hear it I find myself getting caught up in the emotion that comes from the single, soulful voice beautifully colliding with just a couple of carefully selected instruments.

You cannot help but have your heart go out to the artist with his emotional confliction evident in his lyrics as he battles the effects of heartbreak. There is nothing that makes me fall in love with a song or artist more than a stand-out voice or genuine lyrics, and Arlie provides their listeners with both. The soft, higher-range vocals are angelic; passion is packed into every utterance. I also cannot help but be floored by the combination of simple piano chords carrying out a joyful contrast to the lyrics that drip with pain and heartache.

As the song builds, a gentle choir can be heard in the background, and I get chills every time I hear them enter the track. By the end of the song, however, you are left with the singer’s lone vocals marching on, paired only with a few sorrowful chords from his piano. You cannot help but be drawn in by this song, and it’s been on repeat in my car since the first time I heard it.

“Love$ick” by Mura Masa & A$AP Rocky | Selected by Tyler Bui, Opinion Editor

“Lovesick” was originally released in 2015 by Mura Masa, and was re-released in 2017 as “Love$ick” with vocals from A$AP Rocky. The song is features unique drum beats with hiphop influences and can please a listener of any music genre. This song is one of my all-time favorite live performances, so I love listening and bringing myself back to those memories.