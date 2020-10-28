Our Picks: Spooky movies for a spooky weekend

Compiled by Camille Rasor | Arts & Life Editor

This weekend is the final transition from Halloween season to a less-spooky November. Soak up the last few days of October with these fun and creepy flicks, chosen by The Lariat’s own team of editors.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) | Selected by Madalyn Watson, Editor-in-Chief

After watching the original “Nightmare on Elm Street,” my life was changed forever. Growing up, I was such a scaredy cat. I cried on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland and had nightmares about a commercial with a talking kangaroo. But I always wanted to enjoy horror. The only reason I watched this classic slasher in the first place was because it was Johnny Depp’s first film. The baby-faced musician landed the role because the casting director’s daughter thought he was attractive.

Today, I am a horror fanatic, and it’s all thanks to my first viewing of “Nightmare on Elm Street.” Because it is an ’80s film, the scares and gore have less of an effect on modern day audiences, which means it’s a perfect flick for those who are new to the genre. The protagonist, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp), is one of the strongest and most inspiring “final girls” in the slasher era. Although the typical female protagonist in horror is passive and lacks personality, Nancy is a fighter like no other. On a less important note, her sweater vests and mom jeans have inspired part of my style, and her massive head of curly hair inspired me to finally wear my hair naturally. I have almost every day since.

Us (2019) | Selected by Brittney Matthews, Photo Editor





Us is my absolute favorite horror/thriller movie. All the aspects of the movie from the music, cinematography and emotion make it super captivating and combine to make a fantastic film. I could not get the movie out of my head because of the plot twist at the end. My favorite scene is when Adelaide’s doppelganger reveals how she lived her life underground as a shadow to Adelaide’s movements.



The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) | Selected by Darby Good, Digital Managing Editor





I can’t go a Halloween season without watching The Nightmare Before Christmas. It’s beautifully haunting, and as a kid I loved how kind and funny the monsters of Halloween Town were. While Jack is initially so fascinated by Christmas Town, it doesn’t stop his feeling of unfulfillment. In the end, Jack learns that appreciating Christmas and putting that newfound excitement into Halloween doesn’t mean he has to change his entire personality. I’ve been watching this movie since I was seven, and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.



The Ritual (2017) | Selected by Carson Lewis, Assistant Digital Managing Editor

Nothing gets a horror flick more in the Halloween spirit than a couple of friends encountering the paranormal. In a strange land, with weird occurrences behind every thin, spindly tree branch, horrors from the past come back to haunt, as the murder of a friend stays in the mind of a group of hikers and an ancient beast hunts the forest.



The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) | Selected by Matt Muir, Copy Desk Chief





Two lovers are forced to take refuge in a creepy mansion after getting caught in a storm, and they witness increasingly wacky happenings and characters during their stay throughout this thoroughly weird and raunchy musical. The Rocky Horror Picture Show won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s earned it’s cult-classic status for a reason. Tim Curry is excellent as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and outside of a couple of off-color scenes which have (in my opinion) aged poorly, Rocky Horror strikes a great balance between humor and being cartoonishly disturbing. Under normal circumstances, it’s best experienced at a shadow cast where fans act out scenes during a screening of the film and the audience gets to play along, but streaming with friends still offers a unique experience while large gatherings remain a health risk.

More movies to watch:

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Silence of the Lambs (1991), Ghostbusters (1984), Twitches (2005), The Addams Family (1991), The Blair Witch Project (1999), Insidious (2010), The Cabin in the Woods (2011), Suspiria (1977), The Craft (1996), The Endless (2017), The Platform (2019), It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966), Corpse Bride (2005), Zodiac (2007)