Hope from the holidays

By Tim Longoria | Broadcast Reporter

My favorite Christmas song has to be the Christmas Waltz by Frank Sinatra because of the picture it paints in my mind of a perfect Christmas and holiday season. Christmas classics will always hold a special place in my heart, but we also have to give credit to the more recent artists and musical groups like Michael Bublé or Pentatonix for blessing the holidays with their talents.

I don’t think there’s a single person that hasn’t heard, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. When the piano starts and the music builds, that’s when you know it’s going to get good. Also, who doesn’t love Mariah Carey in her prime?

The beauty of the season is that with all of the fun-filled songs about presents and Santa, there are so many more songs about the true meaning of Christmas that everyone knows as well. What a good way for people to hear the good news of Christ the Lord! Songs like “O Holy Night” really shift our attention away from the world view and put it back on the real reason we celebrate this wonderful holiday.

Christmas music is made by the people, for the people and it brings so many people an immense amount of joy.

With the overwhelming amount of events that have been canceled by the infamous coronavirus, the world is in need of something to look forward to that brings everyone together. What better holiday than Christmas? In order to prepare for what I believe will save the spirit of 2020, the Christmas season, I have taken it upon myself to listen to Christmas music almost every chance I get to remind myself of what’s coming.

Even though Texas doesn’t experience the Christmas weather to the extent that I would like, it is still enjoyable to hear the perfect holiday setting in a catchy song.

In my mind, it’s not weird to listen to the music, even if it is still pushing 90 degrees on some days. Almost every song takes me back to when I was a kid and reminds me of all the Christmas mornings that I would stay up all night prior thinking about. Talk about an escape from negativity.

I have never met a person who doesn’t enjoy the Christmas season, and I am trying to tell them that we can experience it at anytime throughout the year by pressing play on Spotify.

No other holiday has a plethora of songs dedicated to a particular season by a majority of past and present artists. Christmas music, young and old, will always be relevant.