What to do in Waco: Oct. 9-11

Friday

Fair Food Drive-In | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Oct. 1 – 18 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Join the Heart of Texas Fair for favorite fair foods including funnel cake, corn dogs and more. | Free admission, food prices vary.

Bricks in the Wall Concert | 7 p.m. | Oct. 9 | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave | Bricks in the Wall, a Pink Floyd tribute band from Dallas, takes the stage at the Hippodrome | $25 per ticket

Texas State Federation Square Dance | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Oct. 9 | Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Dr. | Put on your boots and grab a partner to square dance with the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers. | Free to spectators, $5 donation required for square dancers

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Steve Treviño Comedy Show | 8:30 p.m. | Oct. 9 | Backyard Bar, Stage, & Grill, 511 S 8th St. | Steve Treviño takes the stage at Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill with his take on fatherhood, husband-hood and modern life in general. | $25 – $30

Saturday

One Heart O’ Texas Rodeo | 7 p.m. | Oct. 10 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | The rodeo is back in town. Purchase tickets here for fun with the whole family. | $20 – $30

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 10 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Fair Food Drive-In | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Oct. 1 – 18 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Join the Heart of Texas Fair for favorite fair foods including funnel cake, corn dogs and more. | Free admission, food prices vary.

Sic ‘Em Science Day | 1 – 4 p.m. | Oct. 10 | Mayborn Museum | Join the Mayborn Museum as they celebrate all things STEM. | Included in price of admission

Sunday

Gospel Brunch | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Oct. 4 | Waco Hippodrome Theater, 724 Austin Ave. | $5 | Every Sunday, live music plays during brunch.

4th Annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit | All Day | Oct. 1 – Nov. 30 | Local artists and student artists from the Waco area are showcased in this virtual art gallery exhibit available online. | Free

Texas State Federation Square Dance | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Oct. 10 | Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Dr. | Put on your boots and grab a partner to square dance with the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers. | Free to spectators, $5 donation required for square dancers

Fair Food Drive-In | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Oct. 1 – 18 | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd | Join the Heart of Texas Fair for favorite fair foods including funnel cake, corn dogs and more. | Free admission, food prices vary.