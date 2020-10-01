Students share their opinions on the first presidential debate

Madison Martin | Broadcast Reporter

President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden appeared on stage in Cleveland for the first United States presidential debate this year. Instead of illuminating democracy in a civilized discussion, both candidates exchanged insults, marked by interruptions and failure to address important topics. Students shared their reactions to both candidates in the presidential debate.

St. Louis freshman Jay Miles tells us what changes she would like to see from both candidates in order for Americans to properly decide which candidate has the best interest of the people.

“They both should’ve allowed each other more time to elaborate on their opinions,” Miles said. “Neither of them got their points across because they were too busy overlapping each other, and we didn’t get clear concise answers about things that needed to be addressed.”

One of the many issues the nation is facing is remaining united, as people become more socially, economically and politically divided.

Chicago sophomore Mireya Sol Ruiz offered her thoughts about the solutions she wants to see both candidates address in the next debate to guide the nation to a brighter future.

“I think everyone just wants peace and to stop fighting,” Ruiz said. “Americans just want to be whole again and not feel this divide.”

After the debate revealed the political etiquette and maturity of both candidates, people feel it’s a sign for American citizens to do their part to make the changes they want to see.

Houston freshman Vincent Iwunz shared what he believes is the best option moving forward in the election process.

“Rather than just relying on the president, it becomes the responsibility of the people … to be more involved and politically active,” Iwunz said.

The presidential debate left most students with unanswered questions and disappointment in both candidates that are soon to be chosen to lead the country. Students hope to see changes in the right direction to aid them in their decision for the best person to be in office.