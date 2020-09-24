What to do in Waco: Sept. 25-27

Friday

Deep in the Heart Virtual Film Festival | All Day | Sept. 25 – 27 | Streamed from their website and/or Facebook | Films are on-demand so viewers can watch at their convenience. However, virtual watch parties with live filmmaker Q&A chats are listed on a schedule. | $5 tickets for specific events and $25 for an all access pass

Updated exhibit for American Indian Heritage Day | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Sept. 25 | Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail | Adults for $8, Children (6-12) for $4 and Seniors/Military for $7 | In honor of American Indian Heritage Day, the museum features updated exhibits that show the historical, cultural or social contributions American Indians made in Texas.

The Last Match | 7:30 p.m. | Sept. 25 -27 | Virtual | $15 per streaming device | Presented by Baylor University Theatre, “The Last Match” is a play written by Anna Ziegler tells the story of American tennis player Tim Porter versus Sergei Sergeyev

The Revolutionists | 7:30 p.m. | Sept. 25 – 27 | Virtual | $15 per streaming device | Presented by Baylor University Theatre, “The Revolutionists” is a play written by Lauren Gunderson which tells the story of four revolutionary women during the French Revolution.

Paranormal Tour at the Dr Pepper Museum | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Sept. 25 | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 5th St. | $30 | Two-hour tour that leads patrons through the historical buildings and stories of haunted sightings in the museum.

Sam Riggs Concert | 8:30 p.m. | Sept. 25 | Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill, 511 S 8th St. | $12 to $15

Saturday

Deep in the Heart Virtual Film Festival | All Day | Sept. 25 – 27 | Streamed from their website and/or Facebook | Films are on-demand so viewers can watch at their convenience. However, virtual watch parties with live filmmaker Q&A chats are listed on a schedule. | $5 tickets for specific events and $25 for an all access pass

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Sept. 26 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

The Last Match | 7:30 p.m. | Sept. 25 -27 | Virtual | $15 per streaming device | Presented by Baylor University Theatre, “The Last Match” is a play written by Anna Ziegler tells the story of American tennis player, Tim Porter versus Sergei Sergeyev.

The Revolutionists | 7:30 p.m. | Sept. 25 – 27 | Virtual | $15 per streaming device | Presented by Baylor University Theatre, “The Revolutionists” is a play written by Lauren Gunderson which tells the story of four revolutionary women during the French Revolution.

Sunday

Deep in the Heart Virtual Film Festival | All Day | Sept. 25 – 27 | Streamed from their website and/or Facebook | Films are on-demand so viewers can watch at their convenience. However, virtual watch parties with live filmmaker Q&A chats are listed on a schedule. | $5 tickets for specific events and $25 for an all access pass

Gospel Brunch | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Sept. 27 | Waco Hippodrome Theater, 724 Austin Ave. | $5 | Every Sunday, live music plays during Brunch.

Skellington Market | Noon to 4 p.m. | Sept. 27 | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Local vendors, artists and food that celebrates the spooky vibe.

The Last Match | 7:30 p.m. | Sept. 25 -27 | Virtual | $15 per streaming device | Presented by Baylor University Theatre, “The Last Match” is a play written by Anna Ziegler tells the story of American tennis player, Tim Porter versus Sergei Sergeyev.

The Revolutionists | 7:30 p.m. | Sept. 25 – 27 | Virtual | $15 per streaming device | Presented by Baylor University Theatre, “The Revolutionists” is a play written by Lauren Gunderson which tells the story of four revolutionary women during the French Revolution.