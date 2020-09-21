A guide to organization, decorating

By Olivia Martin | Social Media Editor

Whether you are moving into your first dorm room or an off-campus house or apartment, the struggle of staying organized is real — especially in a small space, good luck, freshmen!

Luckily, this simple organization and decorating guide will provide you with the tips and tricks necessary to stay organized and create a space that feels like home.

Before you can begin to think about decorating, you should start with going through all the items you are bringing to your new space and getting rid of anything you won’t need. Remembering that less is more is the most important mindset to have when moving into a new space.

Working as a home organizer for many years, Sunnyvale, Calif., sophomore Sarah French said the importance of having less.

“Always consolidate your items before you move in anywhere so that you can go in with less because you can always add and replenish later,” she said.

Next, you’re going to want to pick a general theme for your room. This could be colors, furniture styles, decorations and whatever you want the overall feel of the room to be. Consider the layout and decide on the major furniture that you would like to feature in the space.

A typical Baylor dorm room will come already furnished. Some off-campus apartments also include furniture. Just make sure you know what to expect before you get there so you don’t have double of everything, unless you plan on making a mega bed.

French said you should keep your furniture minimal so that the room doesn’t feel smaller than it already is.

“If you are in a small room like a dorm or bedroom or apartment, it’s a lot easier to make the space feel bigger and more open … if you have less furniture,” French said.

After picking the general theme and type of furniture you want, the next step will be to buy essential pieces for the room. This could include: mirrors, shelves, extra storage space, hangers, etc. You should only buy what you know you will actually use. Don’t overdo it.

Now that you’ve got all the essentials, here comes the fun part: decorating and organizing.

French said the the three most important steps to staying organized are:

1. Plan at least one day a week to deep clean.

2. Consolidate your things regularly.

3. Put your things away at the end of each day.

San Antonio sophomore Megan Penny, an interior design major, said there are ways to brighten up a space and make it feel more welcoming.

“Using warm colors and tones as accents in fabrics and decor can help create a sense of comfort within spaces,” Penny said.

Additionally, Penny said she suggests decorating a small space with lighter colors, minimal furniture and wall art mirrors. She also said adding soft textures or plants contributes to the aesthetic of a room.

“Incorporating these elements in small spaces will brighten up a space and make the room appear larger and more open than it actually is,” Penny said.

It takes time to make a space exactly what you want. As long as you are organized and uncluttered, the room will feel good. Don’t worry about not having all your decorations up. As time goes on, you may find new pieces that you want to put in your room. The most important thing to make a room feel like home is making sure your setup makes you comfortable and happy.

And don’t forget, less is more!