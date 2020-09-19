Bears draw it out against Tech in first road game

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

Baylor women’s soccer tied 0-0 with Texas Tech in a tense back and forth game Friday night in Lubbock.

Baylor’s defense held strong against the fearsome Texas Tech attack that was led by senior forward and preseason All-Big 12 selection Kirsten Davis.

With the clean sheet, Baylor has not allowed a goal for 220 consecutive minutes. It also moves senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt into joint first place for most shutouts in Baylor program history with 27.

Baylor head coach Paul Jobson said he was proud of his team and happy with the improvements they made.

“Really proud of our team. They came out on the road and got a point against a really good Texas Tech team,” Jobson said. “We had some great opportunities to score right in front of the goal that just barely missed. We made some great improvements from last week and will continue to grow from here.”

The Bears showed more aggression on the offensive side of the field compared to their first game against TCU, totaling 16 shots with 10 on target.

Baylor had the best opportunity in the first half, as a magnificent pass played junior forward Taylor Moon in on goal, forcing Tech freshman goalkeeper Madison Martin to make a crucial save.

Davis and Texas Tech’s offense came alive in the second half, forcing Wandt to make numerous saves to keep the game level.

With 32 minutes left in the second half, Davis put a sharp shot on target that was tipped over by Wandt.

Davis tested Wandt again with 21 minutes left in the half with a low, driven shot, but Wandt was equal to it, making the save.

Baylor best chance of the second half came when the Bears forced TTU senior defender and captain Margaret Begley to make a goal-line save with 17 minutes left.

The second half battle between Davis and Wandt continued, with Wandt making a acrobatic save to deny Davis of a game-winning goal late in the match.

Moon took the spotlight during the two golden goal periods, hitting two shots that seemed destined for the netl, but fizzed just wide.

Texas Tech were without two of their defensive stars, sophomore goalkeeper Madison White and junior defender Cassie Hiatt.

Baylor’s next game will be against Iowa State on Friday at 6 p.m. in Aimes, Iowa. The game will be televised on ESPN Plus and Big 12 Now.