Keep calm and quarantine on

By Arthur Wang | Reporter

In between Lysol having to warn against injecting their products into people to treat the virus, an ever-tenser political environment in the midst of these events and the fact you may not have left the house in weeks, it can be all too easy to feel like the sky is falling.

While there’s nothing that can really alleviate those feelings easily, it’s sometimes easier to focus on the short-term than to worry about the longer, more distant events that may or may not occur. It’s better to take care of the things you can handle right now than to ruminate on distant events that you can’t do anything about.

Something else to remember is that, while it may seem appealing to attempt to work as hard as you can doing something you want, like learning a new skill, overworking yourself is a very real risk even at home. You need to take breaks and sometimes relax. There will sometimes be days where you don’t do anything important, and that’s fine. You don’t need to do everything in one day, and trying hard as you can may risk straining yourself

One of the most important things to remember during this time is to stay calm. The people who buy out all the toilet paper or make crazy attempts to cure or become immune to COVID-19 generally don’t do so because they think it’s a good idea necessarily. They do those things because they’re panicking and aren’t able to think straight. They’re trying to take control of an event that, so far, no one has quite been able to control.

Instead, you need to accept that you’re feeling panicked and stressed light of these new events. Anyone would be, considering what’s happened so far. Then, you need to understand your relation to the current crisis. While it’s certainly affected you in at least one way, you were not the cause of the crisis itself, so it’s not your duty to worry about the things that might have happened if you did or didn’t do this or that.

Finally, you need to remember that there are still things you can do today, and that despite everything, you still have control over the things that are around you right now.

It’s not certain when the COVID-19 crisis will be resolved, but it’s important to understand that one of the most important things we can do is to keep our heads clear. By focusing less on what’s outside of our control, and making sure we take care of the things we can take care of right now, we can keep a sense of composure that will make getting through this crisis easier.