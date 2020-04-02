Quarantine Cookbook: How to make a sandwich with what is left in your fridge

By Rewon Shimray | Opinion Editor

At this point in the stay-at-home order, you’re probably already sick of your own cooking. As college students, our cooking skills vary greatly. Some people have air fryers and iron skillets in their kitchen cabinets like trophies to prove just how good they are at cooking. Others have a microwave, and it’s the only utility in the kitchen they know how to use. No matter how good or bad you are at cooking, you get hungry.

For my quarantined audience, I have chosen a simple recipe that can be made with staple ingredients (hopefully) found in any kitchen. It is quick, easy, yet still nonsensically a little pretentious-looking.

I give you now how to glamorize a sandwich as best as you can, given what’s left in your refrigerator. It’s vegetarian, too!

For mine, I had a hoagie bun (4 for $1 at HEB!), hummus, onions, Brussels sprouts and sun-dried tomatoes. Hummus can be replaced with any condiment or spread you prefer. Brussels sprouts could be any leafy vegetable, just make sure you’re getting something green in there! Sun-dried tomatoes can be swapped for any other type of tomatoes as well.

While assembling all of your ingredients, take out two pans and start warming them on medium heat.

As you’re waiting for them to warm, slice the Brussels sprouts into flat pieces. Cut the onion into small inch-long strips. With some olive oil, or any cooking oil of your choice, toss these two ingredients into one pre-heated pan. Make sure all of the pieces are distributed flat on the pan so they can brown. Let them sit on each side for a couple minutes without disturbing them. They like to brown in peace. Season with salt and pepper.

While the vegetables simmer, take your hoagie bread and butter the insides. Sprinkle garlic powder and whatever herbs you enjoy on top of the butter. Put each side of the bread, buttered side down, on the other pan. Yes, you just made your own garlic bread. And it will be an absolute game changer to the way you eat sandwiches. Flip the bread after a couple minutes if you want the outside of the buns to be browned as well.

After just a few minutes, so keep your eyes peeled, everything is ready! It is time to assemble.

How to assemble it in an aesthetically pleasing fashion:

Spread the hummus on each side of the bread, and feel free to sprinkle cayenne pepper, paprika, red pepper flakes, etc. on top.

Lay the sun-roasted tomatoes on one side, the grilled vegetables on the other.

Add some more veggies on the side.

And voila, you just cooked with two pans!

