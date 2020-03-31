Lariat Staff Picks: Movies to stream while sheltering in place

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

If you’re spending more time searching for a movie to watch than watching a movie, then the Lariat has got you covered. Next time you struggle to choose a movie to watch, pick one of these movies that the Lariat staff picked.

Hitch

Brittney Matthews | Multimedia Editor



“Will Smith and Kevin James make a hilarious duo and provide a scenario with a real life Love Doctor. It’s one of my favorite rom-coms, and shows the lesson that being yourself is the best thing you can be.”

Available on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime

Julie & Julia

Bridget Sjoberg | Editor-in-Chief

“‘Julie and Julia’ is one of my favorite movies, and is easily accessed via Netflix. It jumps back and forth between Julia Child’s life learning to cook in Paris, and a young chef who begins a blog chronicling her journey to cook each of Julia Child’s recipes in “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” The movie stars Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, and offers a nice escape during a time when everyone is quarantined at home. Although both stories in “Julie and Julia” are different, they both highlight finding your passion and working hard to achieve goals despite difficulties along the way. Based on two true stories, “Julie and Julia” is a lighthearted yet intriguing look into the art of cooking.”

Available on Netflix.

El Camino

Carson Lewis | Page One Editor



“It’s a great conclusion to an extraordinary series (‘Breaking Bad’) that feels like an extended episode. Shot composition and use of color is exceptional, and helps to tell a gritty story that will leave viewers guessing until the end of the movie’s runtime”





Ex Machina

Matt Muir | Staff Writer

“‘Ex Machina’ wastes no time establishing its tone of mystery and unease and isn’t afraid to parlay it into big questions about human consciousness and creation. Protagonist Caleb wins what he thinks is a vacation with his company’s secretive founder, but is actually the chance to test a hyper-advanced AI. The movie soon develops into a mind-bending thriller where the only hard truth is to trust at your own risk.”

Available on Netflix and to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Moneyball

DJ Ramirez | Sports Editor

“Because I miss baseball and want to cry every time Brad Pitt says, ‘How can you not be romantic about baseball.'”

Available on Netflix.

Catch Me if You Can

Josh Whitney | Marketing Representative

“I’m sure a lot of people have seen it before but it’s about an FBI agent who’s tracking down a teenage con artist. It’s based on a true story about a kid who forged his way into several different professions like a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer. It’s really interesting plus it’s got Leo and Tom Hanks so you know it’s good.”

Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime and Google Play.

Dead Poet’s Society

Lauren Taylor | Copy Editor



“I would have to go with one of my all time favorites ‘Dead Poet Society.’ This timeless classic provides an air of humor of which only the great Robin Williams is capable, while simultaneously showcasing the beauty and importance of literature. It’s a heart-warming, inspiring, emotional film that I have seen more times than I can count and am always down to watch again.”

Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, Youtube and Google Play.

Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Avatar

Rebekah Carter | Marketing Representative



“It’s so interesting and it takes your mind off what is going on in the world. I love the world that they have created in ‘Avatar’ and the science!”

Available on Disney+ and to rent or buy on Amazon.

About Time

Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

“‘About Time’ is quite possibly one of the only movies that effortlessly combines romance and time travel. The British film starring Rachel McAdams, Domhnall Gleeson and Bill Nighy is equal parts feel-good and heart wrenching.”

Available on Netflix and to buy or rent on Amazon Prime.