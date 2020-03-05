WTDW: Mar. 6-8

Friday

“Euphoria” by Kavitha Saminathan Opening | 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free | A soulful expression of contemporary paintings through color and texture that will run continuously throughout March

Melinda Adams Concert | 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St. | Free

Landscape of the Soul Opening | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave | Features abstract works of multiple mediums including encaustic work and acrylic paintings

Beatlemania64: A Tribute to the Beatles | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | The Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | $29 – $39 | A live multimedia spectacular that takes audiences on a musical journey

Improv Comedy Club | 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd | $10.50 – $12.50

Mickey & the Motorcars Concert | 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S. 8th St. | $12 – $17

Johnny Joe Ramos Concert | 9 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. | The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave. | Free

Saturday

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave, across the street from McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Mindful Movement Dance Workshop | 10:30 a.m. – Noon | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | $15 | Mindful Movement integrates basic modern dance technique, gentle somatic movement, conscious deep breathing, and mindfulness exercises.

Native American Style Flute Circle | 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Good Neighbor House, 712 Austin Ave. | Free

JD Hicks and the H.O.T. Road Gang | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 Lacy Drive | Free

Dueling Pianos Concert | 7:45 p.m. – 9:45 p.m. | The Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | $10

Improv Comedy Club | 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd | $10.50 – $12.50

Jody Booth Concert | 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S. 8th | $15 – 20

Sunday

Skellington Curiosities Grand Opening | Noon – 5 p.m. | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Boulevard | Free | A pop up market in the parking lot to celebrate the event will feature local vendors, artists and food