What to Do in Waco: Mar. 3 – 5

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Tuesday

Karaoke Tuesday | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Buzzard Billy’s Swamp Shack, 100 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road | Free

Michael Jacobson (saxophone) | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall | Free

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | Free

Wednesday

Greg Peters Animation Series | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | $225 for all sessions | This 6-week course will cover all aspects of character design within animation taught by the animator of Timba and Pumba, Greg Peters.

Open Paint Night | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk 2120 Washington Ave. | $20

Duo Besant: Nick Zoulek (saxophone) and Amy Petrongelli (soprano) Concert | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Meadows Recital Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free |

Martians Concert | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. 8th St. | Free

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

DC Universe Trivia Night | 5:15 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. | The Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | Free | Teams should sign up beforehand

Stars Over Texas Jamboree | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Dr | Tickets range between $10 and $14

Keith Barany with Alvin Newsome | 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | The Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. 6th St. | $24.95

Kimberly Monzón (soprano) Concert |7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall | Free