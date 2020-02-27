What to Do in Waco: Feb. 28 – 29

Friday

B.T. & Bob Lauver in Concert | 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. | Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S. 6th St. | $24.95

Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr. | 7 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Dr | $10 – $12

McLennan Theatre presents “Chicago” | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center, McLennan Community College Music & Theatre Arts Building, 1400 College Drive | Tickets range from $8 to $10.

Charlotte Daniel (flute) and Kae Hosoda-Ayer (piano) Concert | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall | Free

Diamond Rio Concert | 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S. 8th St. | $25 – $30

Wall of Fiction Concert | 9 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. | The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave. | Free

Saturday

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave, across the street from McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Espresso & Flow | 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. | Common Grounds, 7608 Woodway Drive | $10 | Includes yoga class and a free drink

JD Hicks and the H.O.T. Road Gang | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 Lacy Drive | Free

Rad Dragon “Hindsight” Album Release Party | 7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. | 11001 Tree Lake Drive | $5 at the door

35 South Band Concert | 9:30 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. | Melody Ranch, 2315 N. Robinson Drive | Included with admission



