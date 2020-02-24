What to do in Waco: Feb. 25 – 27

Tuesday

Mardi Gras Party with The Executive Steele Band | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Buzzard Billy’s Swamp Shack, 100 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road | Free

Free Movie Tuesday: “Good Hair” | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | The Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | Free

Bella Voce Concert | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall | Free

Fat Tuesday Party | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Freight Bar, 1613 James. Ave. | Free | Features Nightlight Donuts, with beignets and king’s cake donuts for $5

Wednesday

Open Paint Night | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | $20

Paul Brock Band “Direct from Ireland” | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | The Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | $5 – $10

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr. | 7 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $10 – $12

Justin Rosolino Book Signing | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. 4th St. | Free | Rosolino will talk about and sign copies of his book “Idiot, Sojourning Soul!”

Distinguished Artist Series: Voces8 ( a cappella octet) | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | $10 – $15

McLennan Theatre presents “Chicago” | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center, McLennan Community College Music & Theatre Arts Building, 1400 College Drive | $8 – $10