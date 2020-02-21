What to Do in Waco: Feb. 21 – 23

Friday

Galentine Cookie Class | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | $40 [make reservations online] | Learn how to decorate five different cookies. All tools are provided for this class.

“Pop Pop, Fizzle Fizzle” exhibit | 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St. | $10 regular admission, $8 seniors/students/military/teachers, $6 children 4 years and younger | This exhibit features failed soft drinks.

Saturday

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave., across the street from McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Baylor Theatre presents “Yerma” | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $20 | Yerma’s greatest desire is to conceive the child who visits her dreams.

Sunday

Baylor Theatre presents “Yerma” | 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $20 | Yerma’s greatest desire is to conceive the child who visits her dreams.