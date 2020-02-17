What to Do in Waco: Feb. 18 – 20

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Tuesday

DineOUT | 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Cajun Craft, 601 S. 11th St. | Hosted by Waco Pride Network, the event allows people to get to know other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Farming with the Philosophers | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. 4th St. | Free | A reading and book signing of “How To Burn A Goat: Farming With The Philosophers” by author Scott Moore

Baylor Theatre presents “Yerma” | 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $20

Karaoke Tuesday | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Buzzard Billy’s Swamp Shack, 100 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road | Free

Wednesday

Artist Conversation with Njideka Akunyili Crosby and Jason Kaufman | 5:30 p.m. | McClinton Auditorium (Foster 240), Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation | Free | Presented by the Allbritton Art Institute, Akunyili Crosby and Kaufman will discuss the artist’s life, artwork and career, followed by a reception.

Baylor Theatre presents “Yerma” | 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $20

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Women’s Choir Festival Concert | 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free

Crash at Crush | 6 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | Included with admission | Author Mike Cox will present a history of the “Crash at Crush,” and sign copies of his book on the subject, “Train Crash at Crush, Texas: America’s Deadliest Publicity Stunt.“

Susan Peters Book Signing | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S. 4th St. | A book signing with Susan Peters for her new book,“Unbound”

Gospel Explosion | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N M.L.K. Jr. Blvd | Free | In honor of Black History Month, the event features musical performances and historical reflections

Robin Williams Comedy Tribute | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | The Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | $15 to $29 | David Born, an impersonator of Robin Williams, will perform William’s classics combined with his own original material.

Baylor Theatre present “Yerma” | 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $20

Concert Jazz Ensemble | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free