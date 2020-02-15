Men’s tennis sweeps Wisconsin in ITA Championship consolation bracket match

By Braden Simmons | Reporter

Baylor men’s tennis team bounced back in the consolation round of the ITA indoor championships with a sweep against Wisconsin 4-0 in the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Baylor continued to extend their undefeated team record in doubles play Saturday. The No.17 ranked pair of junior Sven Lah and senior Constantin Frantzen remained undefeated with a decisive win on court one 6-3. To clinch the doubles point, sophomore’s Finn Bass and Adrian Boitan defeated the Badgers 6-3 on court three.

The Bears took a 2-0 lead on court six as No. 82 Frantzen defeated Martim Vilela in a strong 6-1, 6-1 straight set outing.

No. 25 Sven Lah helped the Bears earn their third point of the match with a straight-set victory over Gabriel Huber 6-0,6-4. Lah remains undefeated in both doubles and singles play on the season.

Freshman Alex Garcia clinched match point for the Bears on court four with a straight-set win over Robert Krill 6-2,6-4.

Of the three matches that went unfinished, two of the three had the Bears winning the first set. Boitan dropped the first set but was leading the second set 4-3 before the match ended. Junior Matias Soto and Bass each won the first set of their matches 6-2.

This was the Bears’ first match against the Badgers as they improved to 8-2 in the spring season.

Baylor will play their last game of the tournament Sunday against Columbia at 6:30 p.m. in the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Bears are looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Lions from last year’s tournament. This is the second straight year the two teams will meet on the third day of the tournament. Baylor is 2-2 in their history against Columbia University.