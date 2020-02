What to Do in Waco: Valentine’s Day Edition

Friday

Paranormal Cirque | 7:30 p.m. | 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. | $10 to $50 | Children under 17 are not allowed unless accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21.

World Cup Cafe Valentine’s Day Dinner | 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | World Cup Cafe, 1321 N. 15th St. | Meals range from $18.49 to $24.99

Lula Jane’s Friday Night Dinner | Seatings at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m. & 7:45 p.m. | Lula Jane’s, 406 Elm St. | $55 per person

Death by Chocolate Murder Mystery Dinner | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $42.50

Date Night Paint Night | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | $95 per couple

The Mortician’s Valentines Day Party | 7 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | $10 to $32

Saturday

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave., across the street from McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Espresso and Flow | 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. | Common Grounds, 7608 Woodway Drive | $10 gets you a drink and yoga class

Death by Chocolate Murder Mystery Dinner | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $42.50

Paranormal Cirque | 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. | 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. | $10 to $50 | Children under 17 are not allowed unless accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21 with a valid ID.

Cupid is Stupid: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | The Hightop at the Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | Free