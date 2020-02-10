What to Do in Waco: Feb. 11 – 13

Tuesday

Barnes Decorative Arts Course: American Decorative Arts (1650 – 1840) | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Education Center at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, 102 Texas Ranger Trail | $75 or $50 (students) for the entire course; $15 per course for up to three courses

Karaoke Tuesday | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Buzzard Billy’s Swamp Shack, 100 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road | Free

Wednesday

The True Love Dating Show | 8 p.m. | Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave. | Free | Hosted by local comedian Michael McBrine, the live dating style game will lead to a few of Waco’s eligible bachelors and bachelorettes winning a date

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Concert | 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | Tickets range from $49.75 to $99.75 | Lovett will be playing cuts from his new album, “Release Me.”

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Galentine’s Trivia and Waffles | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Painting with a Twist, 1621 N Valley Mills Drive | $45 | This event is for ages 15 and up

Valentine’s Dinner | 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Honky Tonk Kid BBQ. 112 Mary Ave | $55 | By reservation only, the dinner features four courses

Blind Date with a Book: Galentine’s Day Edition | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 South 4th St. | $25 (one book, one drink and one dessert)

Ayham Hammour (piano) Concert | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall | Free | Ayham Hammour is an active performer, most recently giving recitals in prestigious concert halls of Poland, Austria, Spain, Slovakia and Italy