Softball drops first game of the season to Missouri

By Matthew Soderberg | Sports Writer

Baylor softball dropped to 2-1 Saturday after a 9-1 loss to Missouri. After allowing only four runs Friday, the Lady Bears allowed four home runs and eight total hits to the Tigers.

Missouri started off the scoring early with a solo homer from shortstop Jazmyn Rollin in the first, then two more solo shots from second baseman Kendyll Bailey and first baseman Emma Raabe in the second frame.

Freshman infielder/pitcher Aliyah Pritchett came then came in to replace starting senior Gia Rodoni.

Baylor got on the board with Pritchett’s first career home run in the top of the fourth, but that would be the Lady Bears’ only score of the contest. After two scoreless innings from the freshman, Pritchett was rocked in the fourth frame as she allowed five straight baserunners, including a grand slam from outfielder Cayla Kissinger to close up Pritchett’s day on the mound.

Redshirt junior Sidney Holman-Mansell finished off the fourth for the Lady Bears without allowing any more damage, but an unearned run in the fifth forced a run-rule victory for the Tigers. Head coach Glenn Moore said after the game that Baylor couldn’t find the momentum do dig into the Tigers’ lead.

“We were in a hole quickly with the three solo home runs but were able to stabilize things when Pritchett came in,” Moore said. “She also cut the lead with her first career home run. However, we missed a couple of opportunities to add more. Their constant pressure finally led to the big inning that did us in. We are a work in progress, but even in a loss we get better.”

Rodoni pitched for the third game in a row, giving up her first scores of the season with three solo shots and two strikeouts in an inning of work. Pritchett pitched for two innings and gave up four walks and five earned runs, and Mansell finished off the morning with 1.1 innings and two strikeouts.

Senior second baseman Nicky Dawson and Pritchett were the only Lady Bears who managed a multi-hit game. The Lady Bears also left seven runners on base in their five innings at the plate.

Baylor will look for a rebound on Sunday as they face off with Missouri State to close out the Lead Off Classic. The game will be streamed on the NFCA Youtube channel.