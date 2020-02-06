What to Do in Waco: Feb. 7 – 9

Friday

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival | All day | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | Free | Features competition films, studio releases, professional workshops and sessions

Expressions in Abstract Paintings & Collages by Chelsey Smith Exhibit Opening Reception | 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Exhibit, 2210 Washington Ave. | Free

Wind Ensemble Concert | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free | The Wind Ensemble is conducted by the Director of Bands J. Eric Wilson.

Improv Comedy Night | 8:30 p.m. | Brazos Theater, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $10.50 – $12.50

Bart Crow Concert | 8:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | Tickets range between $10 and $15

Guerrilla Troupe Improv Comedy Show | 10:30 p.m. | Jones Theater, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $3

Saturday

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival | All day | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | Free | Features competition films, studio releases, professional workshops and sessions

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave, across the street from McLennan County Courthouse | Free

JD Hicks and the H.O.T. Road Gang | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 Lacy Drive | Free

Battle of the Burning Sands Step Show | 7 p.m. | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | $10 for just the show; $20 for step show and after party; $25 for VIP

Baylor Symphony Orchestra, with A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free

Andrew Hudson Jazz Concert | 8 p.m. | Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | $15

Guerrilla Troupe Improv Comedy Show | 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. | Jones Theater, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $3

Improv Comedy Night | 8:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, Suite Q, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $10.50 – $12.50