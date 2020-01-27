What to Do in Waco: Jan. 28 – 30

Tuesday

Gallery Talk: New Year, New Mayborn | 2 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S University Parks Drive | Price included in admission to the museum, $7 to $9 | Mayborn Museum’s Exhibit Development Manager, Trey Crumpton, will lead visitors through the museum’s natural history exhibits pointing out the new items and upcoming changes for the new decade.

Karaoke Tuesday | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Buzzard Billy’s Swamp Shack, 100 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road | Free

Jani Parsons (piano) Recital | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall | Free | Canadian pianist and teacher Jani Parsons serves as Lecturer in Piano at Baylor University. Parsons explores diverse interests in performance, pedagogy, and theory, with a particular affinity for new music.

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | Free

Wednesday

Kumilan Ensemble | 7:30 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall | Free | The Kumilan Ensemble is composed of artist faculty of the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music in Milan, Italy, and the University of Kansas School of Music. Performers are clarinetist Robert Walzel (Dean of the KU School of Music), cellist Hannah Collins (Professor of Cello at KU), and pianist Massimiliano Baggio (Associate Dean of the Conservatorio of Milan).

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free