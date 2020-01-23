What to Do in Waco: Jan. 24 – 26

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Friday

The Wandering Artists Excursions in Monochrome | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free | An artistic black and white photographic exposition highlighting the travels of artists Mark Kieran and Susan L. Sistrunk

The Brook and the Bluff Concert | 7:30 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | $12 | Featuring special guest Stephen Day. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Waco Civic Theatre presents “Always, Patsy Cline” | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets range between $16 to $20

Saturday

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave. across the street from McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Union Hall Grand Opening | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Union Hall, 720 Franklin Ave. | Patrons will be able to order food from new vendors and the first 50 guests will receive a free Union Hall T-Shirt

JD Hicks and the H.O.T. Road Gang | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 Lacy Drive | Free

Hank Williams: Lost Highway | 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Ranging between $16 and $20

Will Reagan & Andrea Marie Concert | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | $25 | This performance is a part of the Vacancy & Low Tour.



Sunday

