What to do in Waco: Jan 14 – 16

Tuesday

John Hartley “Played in America” Exhibit | Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Free | Continues until March 1

Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial Exhibit | Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Free | Continues until March 1

Karaoke Tuesday | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Buzzard Billy’s Swamp Shack, 100 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road | Free

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | Free

Wednesday

Open Paint Night | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free

Book Talk with author Meredith McDaniel of “In Want + Plenty” | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop and Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St. | Free

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Cameron Leach (Percussion) Recital | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Meadows Recital Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free

Elissa Lee Koljonen (violin) Concert with the Waco Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hall | Tickets range between $20 and $60

The Oak Ridge Boys Concert | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. | Tickets range from $50 to $85