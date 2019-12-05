What to Do in Waco: Dec. 6 – 8

Friday

Christmas at the Silos | Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. | Free | Features a vendor pop-up under the historic barn as well as a chance to take a picture with Santa.

Waco Civic Theatre presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever | 7 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $8 and $10

Baylor Theatre presents Rhinoceros | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets range from $17 to $20

A Baylor Christmas | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building | $25 | Features the Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Combined Choirs

Saturday

Christmas at the Silos | Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave. | Free | Features a vendor pop-up under the historic barn as well as a chance to take a picture with Santa

Waco Wonderland | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Heritage Square, 300 Austin Ave. | Features food trucks, ferris wheel, Santa, train, mistletoe market, carriage rides and more entertainment

Waco Civic Theatre presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever | 7 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $8 and $10

Baylor Theatre presents Rhinoceros | 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets range from $17 to $20

Sunday Waco Wonderland | Noon – 6 p.m. | Heritage Square, 300 Austin Ave. | Features food trucks, ferris wheel, Santa, train, mistletoe market, carriage rides and more entertainment

A Baylor Christmas | 3 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, McCrary Music Building | $25 | Features the Baylor Symphony Orchestra and Combined Choirs

Waco Civic Theatre presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever | 7 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $8 and $10

Baylor Theatre presents Rhinoceros | 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets range from $17 to $20